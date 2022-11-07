FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Police are looking to identify a suspect after a stolen credit card was used at two Fort St. John convenience stores.

The Fort St. John RCMP received a report that a vehicle had been broken into in the 11000 block of 97th Street on September 18th.

A credit card stolen from the vehicle was then used at Circle K on 100th Avenue and the Shell Gas station on 100th Street.

Story Continues Below

The suspect is described as a male with a medium build and a handlebar mustache. A surveillance image shows the man wearing a black cloth jacket, jeans, a green bandana and black sunglasses.

The suspect was last seen in the area of 100th Street in Fort St John, according to police.

The Fort St John RCMP is asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT