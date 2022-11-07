FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The local RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown male regarding a suspicious vehicle investigation.

On the evening of October 3rd, the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 85A Avenue.

According to Chad Neustaeter with the local RCMP, the vehicle was seized, and a search warrant was conducted.

Later, a man who was not the owner of the vehicle went to the towing company and claimed the vehicle was his.

Officers would like to speak with this man, who is described as wearing a ball cap, a long sleeve camouflage shirt, and dark shorts.

Unidentified Man (RCMP)

The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone who has information on this matter to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

