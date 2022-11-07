FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John are offering free transit on Remembrance Day, November 11th.

The free service is for the northside and southside routes.

Transit will be free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and handyDART service will also be free between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The full schedule for both routes on November 11th can be viewed below:

