By becoming a Supporter, you help ensure that local news and events are covered

Find Out More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John are offering free transit on Remembrance Day, November 11th.

The free service is for the northside and southside routes.

Transit will be free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and handyDART service will also be free between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The full schedule for both routes on November 11th can be viewed below:

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters.

As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.