FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — École Central Elementary is selling poinsettias to raise money for a new piece of playground equipment.

The PAC-run winter fundraiser is done through Growing Smiles Fundraising and features poinsettias, wreaths, and tropical planters.

A PAC executive Kendra Delichte said the funds will go towards a piece of playground equipment called a “space capsule.”

The school needs to pay for the equipment and installation, and with Christmas coming up, the PAC decided to have a poinsettia fundraiser.

Ecole Central PAC Winter Fundraiser (Growing Smiles Fundraising)

Delichte said there is a week left to submit orders, and there have been about 40 orders so far.

She said the poinsettias themselves are popular.

“We always get poinsettias for our work,” Delichte said.

“The other ladies on the PAC have the tabletop trio and the doorstep pots.”

Orders are open until November 16th, with delivery taking place on December 1st.

Orders can be made through the Growing Smiles Fundraising website, with cash, cheque, e-Transfer, and credit card payment options.

