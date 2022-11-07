FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Canadian Grind is once again selling poppy donuts to raise funds for the local Legion.

The cafe started fundraising for the Fort St John Royal Canadian Legion in 2020 because they could not run their poppy campaign.

“[We had] seen this idea in another community, jumped up and said, ‘I bet we could pull that off here,” said Canadian Grind owner Lynette Helm.

The Canadian Grind raised $5,000 in 2020 and $9,000 in 2021.

“It would be great to meet those expectations all over again,” said Helm.

Pre-orders must be in by Tuesday at noon to give the bakers enough time to complete the orders.

Helm is donating the time and supplies to make the baked goods so all the funds raised can go directly to the Legion.

“We’re just really thankful for the community support for these fundraisers that we do,” Helm said.

Donuts are $2.50 each, half a dozen for $15 and a dozen for $30, and they can be picked up on Wednesday or Thursday.

Due to limited quantities, pre-orders can be made by calling the cafe at 250-785-2711 or sending a Facebook message.

