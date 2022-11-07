FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Secondary School volleyball teams had a busy weekend.

The junior girls placed second in a regional tournament in Dawson Creek. Next up on their schedule, the girls will host the North Central Zone Championships on November 11th and 12th at Ma Murray School.

The junior and senior boys were in Prince George on November 4th and 5th.

According to athletic director Jaclyn McNicol, the senior boys played the top teams in the North Central region, going 1-3 in round-robin play.

In the playoffs, the boys faced College Heights, a team that ended up playing in the gold medal game.

Coach Tyson Lyons received much praise from other teams for the growth of the boys volleyball program.

“The boys are developing at a high level of competition which is great to see,” said McNicol.

The senior boys MVP of the weekend went to Bryce Telford, “who continuously demonstrated leadership on the court.”

The junior boys had a tournament at Prince George Secondary, which was a big learning curve, according to McNicol.

“The tournament had its highs and lows, but the team collectively never gave up.”

The weekend standouts were Andreas Schneider and Dyson Felix.

The junior boys will be in Prince George from November 11th to 12th for zones.

The senior teams are travelling to Peace River this weekend to play their final tournament before zones.

