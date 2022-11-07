VANCOUVER, B.C. — The BC Liberal party has announced the voting period for the party’s name change.

Starting November 13th, members of the party will be able to vote online to see whether or not they want to go with the proposed name of BC United.

The proposal and voting period follow a consultation the party did with its members at a convention back in June. At that time, it was indicated that most delegates were interested in a name change.

Over 2,000 names were suggested, and BC United was the clear favourite across the province.

Both MLAs for the Peace River region, Mike Bernier and Dan Davies, said they’re on board for the name change.

Mike Bernier explained that while the party shares a name with the Federal party, the two are not connected.

“We understand that there’s a lot of concern that some people have with our name. So it’s good that we’re going down this path.”

Dan Davies highlights how BC United may better represent the party’s goals.

“We want a party that will capture what is best for BC,” said Davies.

Davies compared the name change to a football team.

“When we all work together. Perfectly together. We can win the world cup.”

The voting will be open from November 13th through to the 15th.

