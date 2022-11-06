By becoming a Supporter, you help ensure that local news and events are covered

Find Out More

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd due to a motor vehicle collision.

The highway is closed between 277 Rd and 275 Rd (46 km south of Dawson Creek).

A detour is available via 275 road and 208 road.

Please watch for traffic control and drive with care.

Estimated time of re-opening Sun Nov 6 at 3:00 PM MST.

Next update time Sun Nov 6 at 2:00 PM MST.

If you are travelling in the area, let us know what you see, email news@moosefm.ca.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters.

As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Adam Reaburn is the owner of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca. Adam has been working in broadcasting for over 20 years. Adam and his wife Tammy have lived in Fort St. John for over 18 years.