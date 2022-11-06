DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd due to a motor vehicle collision.

The highway is closed between 277 Rd and 275 Rd (46 km south of Dawson Creek).

A detour is available via 275 road and 208 road.

Please watch for traffic control and drive with care.

Estimated time of re-opening Sun Nov 6 at 3:00 PM MST.

Next update time Sun Nov 6 at 2:00 PM MST.

