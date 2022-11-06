DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd due to a motor vehicle collision.
The highway is closed between 277 Rd and 275 Rd (46 km south of Dawson Creek).
A detour is available via 275 road and 208 road.
Please watch for traffic control and drive with care.
Estimated time of re-opening Sun Nov 6 at 3:00 PM MST.
Next update time Sun Nov 6 at 2:00 PM MST.
