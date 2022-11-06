Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

Behind the Scenes

At Energeticcity.ca, we are always working on ways to make your reading experience as great as it can be. Thanks to some grants, a few members of our team were able to head to Austin, Texas for the Independent News Sustainability Summit!

At this summit, Adam and Greg were able to meet with other independent journalist organizations from across Canada and the United States to learn new techniques on writing and distributing local news. We always appreciate the opportunity to represent our region!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of October 30 to November 5, 2022

Tragic Cancer Diagnosis: A local teenager was recently diagnosed with cancer after a year of worsening back pain that eventually led to him losing the function of his legs. Local Bodybuilder Aims Big: Todd Payette is headed to Mr. Universe in England over the weekend, the third time he’s been to the exclusive competition. Halloween Horror: The Fort St. John RCMP received a report of suspicious Halloween candy on Tuesday.

