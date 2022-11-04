FORT NELSON, B.C. — A planned burn is happening this weekend at the Fort Nelson airport.

The BC Wildfire Service says the burn pile operation will occur at the end of runway 04, where approximately 40 piles will be burned.

Smoke may be visible from Fort Nelson and the surrounding areas and for motorists travelling along Airport Road and the Sierra-Yoyo-Desan Connector.

The exact time of the pile burning is unknown and will depend on weather and site conditions, according to the wildfire service.

Burnings could begin as early as November 5th and continue until November 6th.

Wildfire Service says that this project is done with the intent to improve the safety of the runway.

