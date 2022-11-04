SOUTH PEACE RIVER, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South Peace River region.

The snowfall warning is for Tumbler Ridge and the McGregor region, including Slim Creek, Dome Creek and Penny.

Environment Canada expects 10 centimetres of snowfall to accumulate.

The heaviest snow is expected Friday evening and will taper off into flurries Saturday morning.

