SOUTH PEACE RIVER, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South Peace River region.

The snowfall warning is for Tumbler Ridge and the McGregor region, including Slim Creek, Dome Creek and Penny.

Environment Canada expects 10 centimetres of snowfall to accumulate.

The heaviest snow is expected Friday evening and will taper off into flurries Saturday morning.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.