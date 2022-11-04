FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Over a month after Hudson”s Hope was evacuated, School District 60’s superintendent applauds Bert Ambrose for opening up their school to displaced students.

The evacuation, which lasted from September 10th to 17th, was due to the Battleship Mountain wildfire.

The entire community of Hudson’s Hope and the surrounding area was evacuated for seven days, with Fort St. John being one of the communities taking in evacuees.

Story Continues Below

Bert Ambrose Elementary opened up its maker space room to the students from Hudson’s Hope, and the students of Bert Ambrose also made cards for the displaced students.

“The community, and the city, and the school district really stepped up to support the families that were displaced,” said SD 60 superintendent Stephen Petrucci.

He also spoke highly of the Hudson’s Hope Elementary – Secondary School principal, Derrek Beam.

Petrucci says Beam took charge of the situation and “played an exceptional leadership role.”

Beam called the entire evacuation process a “learning experience.”

“All I can say is thank God for community,” said Beam.

The evacuation order lasted only seven days, but Beam says they were prepared to stay away longer.

He says the kids at the school took the adjustment back well.

“I think, honestly, it felt like a real sense of relief to be back into what is comfortable, you know, what is normal, so to speak.”

During the evacuation, the Battleship wildfire was over 30,000 hectares in size.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT