DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek Co-op has announced its 3rd annual Poppy Doughnut Campaign.

The campaign is in partnership with the Dawson Creek Royal Canadian Legion and the Pouce Coupe Royal Canadian Legion-Branch #34.

Since the campaign’s launch in 2020, $5,500 has been raised for local Legion branches.

The limited edition Poppy doughnuts will be available at the Dawson Co-Op Food Store at 10200 8th Street in Dawson Creek.

Pre-orders opened on November 1st and will run until November 9th. The doughnuts will be available for in-store purchase from November 7th to 11th.

