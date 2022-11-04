DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The North Peace Secondary School junior girls volleyball team placed first overall out of six matches at Dawson Creek Secondary School on October 28th and 29th.

The girls brought home the gold in what NPSS athletics director Jaclyn McNicol called a “fun-filled weekend of volleyball.”

“Having the chance to play many teams, even some younger teams, gave us the opportunity to work on fine-tuning our skills,” said McNicol.

Story Continues Below

The NPSS junior boys volleyball team played a home tournament against Dawson Creek Secondary School, Dr. Kearney Middle School, and Bert Bowes Middle School.

According to NPSS junior boys volleyball coach Scott Hyde, the boys have been learning about court vision and positional play.

Ultimately, Bert Bowes came out with the win in a three-set match.

The NPSS senior and junior boys teams will travel to Prince George for tournaments this weekend, on November 4th and 5th, as the girl’s team heads to Regionals.

Next weekend, NPSS will host the Northern Central Zones Championships for junior girls volleyball from November 11th to 12th.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT