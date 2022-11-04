VICTORIA, B.C. — Northeast residents are being encouraged to conserve water as drought conditions persist.

The ministry of forests said rain levels in the region are below normal due to an “unusually dry summer and fall.”

Streams and aquifers, according to the ministry, will likely remain low as temperatures drop.

BC Drought Map Nov. 4th. The regions in the dark red are at a “Drought Level 5 – Adverse Impacts Almost Certain.” (British Columbia Drought Information Portal)

The ministry called water conservation a communal responsibility, saying everyone needs to do their part to reduce the negative impacts on the environment and other water users.

Water purveyors and vendors are also asked to ensure they have enough water during the winter months.

The ministry of forests has been working with the BC Oil and Gas Commission to ensure water is being conserved.

Under the Water Sustainability Act, the commission has required oil and gas companies in the northeast to suspend all previously approved water usage.

The ministry said that temporary protection orders under the Water Sustainability Act might be issued to water licensees if conservation measures do not achieve the required results.

Provincial staff are reportedly monitoring the drought and are working to balance water use with environmental flow needs.

The ministry said all water users in affected areas should reduce water use and observe all watering restrictions.

