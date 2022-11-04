On this episode of Moose Talks, we catch up with Peace River North MLA Dan Davies. BC’s new premier is going to be sworn in on Nov. 18, so we’ll talk about some of his announcements since the campaign to replace the outgoing premier began, and we’ll talk about the upcoming Remembrance Day ceremonies as well.

Then, the North Peace Leisure Pool is set to reopen on Monday after a two-month maintenance shutdown, so we’ll chat with some lifeguards who work at the pool about what you can expect when you hit the water in the coming weeks.

Tune in to Moose Talks this morning at 10 on Moose FM, or live on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

Story Continues Below

This episode originally aired on November 4, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT