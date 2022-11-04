FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After requesting the public’s help on Thursday, the Fort St. John RCMP says the missing man has been located safe and sound.

Police say the investigation spanned two provinces, with the man being located on Thursday by front-line officers in Alberta.

“The Fort St John RCMP is elated about the results of the investigation and wishes to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter,” RCMP said in a release.

Story Continues Below

Mounties have reportedly contacted the man’s family and reassured them of his well-being.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT