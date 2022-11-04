RED DEER, ALTA. — Two local cowboys have ranked in their category two days into this year’s Canadian Finals Rodeo competition.

On Wednesday night, local steer wrestler Stephen Culling said he got on the barrier, consequently earning him a ten-second penalty, which resulted in him placing tenth with a time of 14.1 seconds.

Thursday, however, Culling clocked a 3.6 second time, tying him for first.

Story Continues Below

“Last night, I came back with the same game plan, just going at every round like it’s a one-header. Got a great start and made it count ended up being 3.6 [seconds] and split the round win with my good friend Curtis Cassidy,” said Culling.

“I’m off to a good start and really looking forward to these next four rounds.”

Fort St. John bull rider Jake Gardener was bucked off Wednesday, scoring 82.25 and finishing seventh place Thursday night.

“I have a good bull tonight,” said Gardener, “I’m just ready to finish the finals off strong.”

Hudson’s Hope saddle bronc rider Jake Watson tied for third on Wednesday, also with a score of 82.25.

On Thursday, Watson placed ninth with a score of 82.75.

Charlie Lake’s Tyrel Roberts placed first on Wednesday and again on Thursday, in novice saddle bronc.

On Wednesday Roberts finished with a score of 78.25, and on Thursday, scored 73.75.

Novice bareback rider Chase Siemens of Chetwynd, had two second-place finishes, with a score of 76.50 on Wednesday, and 76.00 on Thursday.

Pouce Coupe’s Lane Wills finished in eighth place in ladies barrels on Wednesday with a time of 18.87.

On Thursday, Wills placed 11th with a time of 19.33.

The last day of the 2022 Canadian Finals Rodeo is on November 6th, at Westerner Park, in Red Deer.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT