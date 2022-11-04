SURREY, B.C. — RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say homicide detectives have taken over the case of a man seriously injured in the latest shooting in that city.

A police statement says the 24-year-old was shot late Thursday night and was rushed to hospital but is not expected to survive.

Investigators believe the man was attacked in the city’s Whalley neighbourhood but are still trying to confirm the location or whether it could be linked to the drug trade or ongoing gang conflict.

A second shooting was reported about four kilometres away in the neighbouring municipality of Delta, roughly an hour after the Surrey attack.

Delta police have not linked the two cases but say the man seriously injured in the Delta event was targeted and there is “no ongoing threat to the public from this incident.”

A burned vehicle was found in the Bridgeview neighbourhood of Surrey a short time later and investigators in both Delta and Surrey are appealing for witnesses who may have details about the shootings or the vehicle arson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press

