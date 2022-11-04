FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Volcano documentary Fire of Love will be coming to Fort St. John for one night only next week.

Fire of Love will be screened on Monday, November 7th, at 7 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas in Fort St. John.

Tickets will be on sale for $13 each, cash only.

Teela Gould, Media Director for the Fort St. John Film Society, said the documentary is about two french volcanologists who fall in love and ultimately die while doing their work.

She said the society tries to bring a variety of films to the city.

“This was definitely our documentary pick for the year,” Gould said.

The ticket prices go towards renting the screen for the evening and getting the film shipped to the city.

“We are a non-profit, so any cash just goes directly back into bringing movies here,” Gould said.

After Fire of Love, Montana Story will be screened Monday, November 14th, at 7 p.m. before a brief break for the holidays.

Gould said they have a lot planned in the new year, and the first film will be on January 9th.

Gould said the Fort St. John Film Society has been around for “years and years,” starting when the Lido was still a movie theatre.

The non-profit’s goal is to bring films to audiences who may not have access to Canadian films, independent films, non-English films, or documentaries.

“[We bring] things that wouldn’t normally be brought to Fort St. John,” she said.

The society gets support from the City of Fort St. John through the Art’s Council and from the Toronto International Film Festival through its National Film Outreach program.

