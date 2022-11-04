CHETWYND, B.C. — An email scam is reportedly circulating in Chetwynd, with the author posing as a local First Nations community requesting gift cards.

According to Chetwynd RCMP, the scammers are attempting to take money from a band council and band members by asking for a number of gift cards, each with a monetary value of $100.

The email then gives the victims instructions on what to do after the gift cards are purchased, said mounties.

“ While the emails do appear to be legitimate, I can assure you they are not, ” said Sgt. Wahnese Antonioni, Chetwynd RCMP Detachment commander.

“ If you have received this communication, do not purchase the cards and immediately report it to the police. “

Police have not stated which first nations have been targeted or what the scammers instructed the victims to do with the gift cards.

Anyone with information on the scam is asked to contact the detachment at (250) 788-9221.

