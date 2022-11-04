FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The local cadet poppy campaign has raised about $15,000 so far.

Tracy Radcliffe, the commanding officer of the 2276 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corp, said the money raised goes directly towards veterans and their families in Fort St. John.

As an example of how they help veterans, she said they’ve installed wheelchair ramps in homes, bought or fixed vehicles, and helped send veterans to school to learn a different trade.

Radcliffe said the fund goes towards what the veteran needs the most at the time.

The cadets will be out again Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

