PEACE REGION, B.C. — PNG has proposed consolidating natural gas prices across its five service regions.

The proposal comes after customer feedback and direction from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC).

Under the new proposal, natural gas prices would be the same across all regions.

PNG says that under this consolidation, most small commercial and residential customers could see a slight decrease in their bills of around 1 per cent annually, a savings of $10 to $20. The company also says limited larger commercial customers may also see reductions of 1 to 3 per cent.

PNG serves five regions: PNG West, Granisle, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and Tumbler Ridge. Currently, customers in these areas pay different prices.

According to PNG’s release, other utilities in British Columbia have already consolidated commodity charges in this way.

“We believe this proposed gas cost consolidation will provide customers with the right balance of pricing simplicity, fairness and efficiency.”

For more information about the proposal or to sign up for one of the upcoming virtual community information sessions, visit PNG’s website.

