FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The NPCC has announced the launch of its new Open Studio sessions.

The Open Studio sessions will be weekly art studio hours hosted by local artist Samantha Wigglesworth and Fort St. John artist-in-resident Richard Bell.

These weekly studio sessions will be open to the public and free of charge. Drop-in hours will be Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m

Local artists are encouraged to come out with their projects to work in the company of other artists.

The first session is on November 9th at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

