FORT ST. The Fort St John RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old missing person.

Lance was reported missing by his family on Monday, October 31st, 2022.

According to police, Davis usually phones his family daily but hasn’t contacted them since October 21st.

Davis is described as:

5’ 11″ (180 cm) tall

190 lbs (86 kgs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo: a red heart on the right forearm

The Fort St John RCMP continues to investigate and is asking anyone who has information about Davis or his whereabouts to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

