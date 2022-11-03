FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Christopher Ryan Becker was found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder following an assault that occurred in 2020.

Becker appeared in Fort St. John Provincial Court on May 5th and 6th, 2022 and a judgement was made on October 21, 2022.

Becker was accused of committing aggravated assault against Garth Murray, assault with a weapon against Dayton Pyle and a breach of recognizance by being under the influence of cocaine or methamphetamine on August 14th, 2020, in Fort St. John.

The court concluded that Becker entered an “automatistic” state at the time of the offences due to his schizophrenia-related paranoia.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, automatistic is automatic behaviour without conscious control.

Becker will be transported into the custody of the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital pending the review board’s decision to either admit him to the hospital or release him from custody.

D.T. Reeves, the judge presiding over the case, said Becker was incarcerated at the Prince George Regional Correctional Facility until the day before the alleged offences.

While incarcerated, Becker was diagnosed with schizophrenia, attention deficit disorder, and polysubstance dependence.

The Crown suggests Becker consumed crack cocaine of an unknown quantity or quality on the day of his release and the hours before the alleged offences.

Becker denies this, but his counsel admits this likely occurred.

The court said Becker was incapable of understanding the nature and quality of the alleged assaults due to his mental disorder.

He felt morally compelled by a voice, which he attributed to Lucifer, to protect vulnerable people, leading to the attack on his cousin and neighbour.

“Mr. Becker and members of the family, I wish all of you the best as you continue to deal with his persistent mental illness. Good luck,” said Reeves.

Becker was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder or attention deficit hyperactive disorder twice before — once when he was eight years old and again when he was 21 years old.

Additionally, when Becker was eight years old, he was diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorder, adjustment disorder and a learning disorder.

When he was 21, in 2013, he was also diagnosed with schizophrenia and polysubstance dependence.

In 2020, he was diagnosed and treated for schizoaffective disorder, a bipolar episode, and neurocognitive impairment of mixed etiology, including traumatic brain injury and the toxic effect of extensive and severe substance use.

During this time, according to court records, Becker was treated, released, and then he would re-offend, often in ways that involved drug use.

