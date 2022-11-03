FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP has identified Dennis Wyczesany as responsible for two suspicious vehicle fires that occurred on October 2nd, 2022.

According to RCMP, the first vehicle fire occurred at 8:10 p.m. when a City of Fort St. John pickup truck was deliberately lit on fire while parked at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

The second vehicle fire occurred at 9:02 p.m., where the Overdose Prevent Van belonging to Northern Health had been deliberately lit on fire while parked in Northern Health’s parking lot.

Officers say both vehicles suffered extensive damage, and there were no immediate suspects for either arson.

After an investigation, the Fort St. John RCMP Crime Reduction Unit identified 27-year-old Wyczesany as responsible.

Charges have been approved against Wyczesany for two counts of arson and damage to property, and he is being held in custody to appear before a Provincial Court Judge.

Constable Chad Neustaeter said that several other fires that occurred within the Fort St. John area around the same time are still under investigation.

The Fort St. John RCMP Crime Reduction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance, asking anyone with additional information about the fires to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

