FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Fort St. John Huskies’ “Stick it to Cancer” fundraiser kicks off at their home game against the Dawson Creek Kodiaks this Friday.

The Huskies will be wearing purple to show their support for those affected by all types of cancer.

Huskies president Michael Bacso said the fundraiser is about raising awareness and supporting the cause to help fight cancer.

Story Continues Below

“It’s to support patients of cancer,” said Bacso.

“It is important because everyone has had someone in their life impacted by cancer. My mom has beaten breast cancer recently for a second time so this event hits home for me.”

A portion of the gate, the Huskies’ half of the 50/50 draw, and proceeds raised from the raffle will be donated to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation to fund equipment and testing for cancer treatment.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena this Friday, November 4th, at 8 p.m.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT