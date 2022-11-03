ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Darcy Sidoruk, a former Fort Nelson resident, died in an Abbotsford prison at age 58 on Wednesday.

Sidoruk was in Pacific Institution for an indeterminate sentence following two second-degree murders in Dawson Creek that occurred in 1980.

In 1982, when Sidoruk was 18 years old, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the shooting of a family friend, Yvonne Doucette, in Dawson Creek.

He also pleaded guilty to shooting James Pitt, who picked Sidoruk up hitchhiking outside Dawson Creek, along the Alaska Highway, shortly after Doucette was shot.

The sentencing hearing, held in Vancouver, was told of his anti-social and criminal past, including assault against a teacher and a child, thefts, and break-ins.

Additionally, when he was 14 years old, he was expelled from every public school in Fort Nelson.

According to a psychiatrist at the hearing, Sidoruk sustained severe burns in an accident when he was three years old.

He was left to recover alone in a hospital, abandoned by his parents at age seven and then, according to the Vancouver Sun, placed in his sister’s care, who was nine.

Under her care, he reportedly endured more abuse.

The Vancouver Sun reports that in a note read aloud by his lawyer, Sidoruk reportedly apologized for what he had done and said, “I don’t want you to punish me, I want you to help me… I am hopeful I’ll progress with the help I’ll receive if any help is given me at all.”

According to the Correctional Service Canada, Sidoruk’s next of kin have been notified, and the Correction Service of Canada will review the circumstances.

Correctional Service Canada also requires the police and the coroner to be notified.

With files from The Candian Press

