FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A program used by Duncan Cran Elementary was recognized internationally in October.

The program works with almost 30,000 students, including those at Duncan Cran Elementary in Fort St. John.

Principal Peet Griff says the school has been a part of the program for the past three years.

“APPLE Schools has been a great experience for the students at Duncan Cran,” said Griff.

The program focuses on healthy eating and active living for students. Through the program, the school has put on events such as a candy exchange where students could exchange candy they got at Halloween for fruits and vegetables.

The APPLE School program is a healthy living initiative targeted at British Columbia, northern Alberta, Northwest Territories, and Manitoba schools. The program focuses on healthy eating, proper physical activity, and building good mental health habits for students.

The program was recently awarded a spot in the top 100 global education initiatives by HundrED. This is the second time the program has won the award, the first time being in 2020.

“This prestigious acknowledgment will help amplify our project to more deserving students across Canada, and maybe globally one day,” said an APPLE Schools release.

Visit their website to learn more about APPLE Schools and its recent award.

