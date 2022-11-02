This Christmas vacation, why not head for an idyllic winter wonderland? Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is the ultimate rustic mountain resort getaway. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush evergreen forests, this is about as close to Santa’s North Pole as you can get in America.

Jackson Hole features all the modern benefits of a large resort town. Still, it is much more quaint and isolated than the ski lodges in California or along Colorado’s busy I-70 corridor — even though it’s only 15 minutes from the airport! Jackson Hole is the place to be for endless scenic attractions and winter activities, an incredible food and shopping scene, some of the best downhill skiing in the world, and a welcoming holiday atmosphere.

Skiing

Jackson Hole is consistently voted the best ski and snowboard destination in the U.S. With over 2,500 acres of terrain across two mountains, it offers endless fun for skiers of all skill levels. Northwest Wyoming is known for abundant dry and fresh “cowboy powder.” Forecasts for the ’22-’23 winter season predict a strong “La Niña” winter — meaning even more snow than usual.

The resort has a modern chair lift, bringing guests to the top of the mountain in just minutes — meaning less waiting and more time shredding. The aerial tram, AKA “Big Red,” can carry up to 100 people to the top of Rendezvous Peak (10,450 feet) in 12 minutes! When you need to warm up or take a break, the mountain is covered top to bottom with a range of casual to luxury dining options.

Winter Fun

If skiing isn’t your thing, embrace the season’s spirit with one of the many other activities available in this winter oasis. Go cross-country skiing or snowshoeing in one of the many scenic, protected lands. See and explore the steep and dramatic peaks of Grand Teton National Park. Beat the summer crowds and explore the natural wonder of Yellowstone National Park. Go horseback riding or take a sleigh ride through a snowy evergreen forest. Try ice skating in Teton village. You can venture deep into the backcountry on a snowmobile for some more excitement.

Photo: Wasin Pummarin via 123RF

Lodging

Whether you want a rural log cabin, a slopeside spa and resort, a busy downtown hotel, or a condo with all the comforts of home, Jackson Hole has it all. In the heart of Teton Village, Hotel Terra has up-close mountain views, a spa, a pool, a hot tub, a gym, and onsite dining, and it is steps away from the ski resort. Downtown hotels like The Cloudveil offer similar amenities plus close access to Jackson Hole’s shopping, food, and nightlife scene. Multi-bedroom, luxury private residences are available in town, on the ski hill, or in nearby woods for visitors looking for more privacy.

Shopping and Dining

Jackson Hole embraces its rugged western flair with its variety of outdoor outfitters. Downtown overflows with art galleries, antique stores, and gift shops offering unique and special souvenirs. The culinary scene is as diverse as it is high-quality. Luxury establishments like the White Buffalo Club serve quality, top 2% USDA-certified beef. For a casual experience, the town is packed with bars and grills cooking up the best buffalo burgers in the world. With an abundance of exotic cuisine from around the world, there truly is something for everyone.

Holiday Celebrations

From December 23 to 31, Teton Village hosts a round-up of family-friendly holiday events. Join Santa for ice skating from 3-4 pm on the 23rd and 24th, or catch him on the slopes from 10 am-noon on Christmas. Then, top off the year with fireworks and a torchlight parade at the base of the Sweetwater gondola.

For more information about this beautiful resort town, visit https://www.jacksonhole.com/ and book your trip today!

This post is sponsored by Amani Travel Health Clinic. To check out more Travel Time articles, click here.

