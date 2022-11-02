FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP received reports of two separate loose tire incidents on Halloween night, both resulting in hospital visits.

At 9:49 p.m. on Monday, RCMP received a report that a young pedestrian was struck by a wheel that had come loose from a pickup truck.

Anita Thomson, the child’s mother, said her son was on his way to his sister’s place after trick-or-treating to stay the night, as they live out of town.

She was in bed when the call came in from a bystander.

“[He] said, ‘your son has just been hit with a tire that came off of a truck. He’s hurt quite bad,'” Thomson said.

“I could hear him crying in the background.”

When officers arrived on the scene, the child had already been transported to the hospital.

Thomson arrived after the officers and spoke to the bystander who helped her son, the truck driver, and the RCMP before going to the hospital.

Constable Chad Neustaeter said the driver was issued a ticket for driving an improperly equipped vehicle, and the vehicle was towed because it was inoperable and blocking traffic.

Thomson says her son had been hit in the lower part of the calf with the tire. Doctors told her it might be a fracture, and there was no way to tell how severe the injury was or how long healing would take.

Thomson adds that the people who owned the pickup truck also reached out to her.

“They were concerned. They were actually the ones that called the school asking if he was okay,” she said.

“They were very upset by the [incident] as well.”

The other loose tire incident happened at 9:11 p.m. Police received a report of an SUV that had been struck by a wheel that had come loose from a different pickup truck, causing the airbags in the SUV to deploy.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital for medical attention, but the pickup truck driver left the scene before the police arrived.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

“It’s very unusual to have two loose tire incidents in the same day,” said Neustaeter.

“With drivers preparing for winter by changing to winter tires, the RCMP ask that you ensure you check your tires and retorque them after changing to ensure your tires stay attached to your vehicle, helping to keep yourself, other drivers and pedestrians safe while travelling our roadways.”

