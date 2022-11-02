SPIRIT RIVER, ALTA.- The Fort St. John Senior Flyers kicked off their season with a win last weekend, beating the Spirit River Rangers 8-6.

Despite the Rangers’ “goon-ish” behaviour on the ice, Flyers head coach Andrew Leriger said his team persevered.

“Spirit River came out very aggressive, very physical. Physical to the point of hockey that I personally haven’t seen since the 1990s,” said Leriger.

“We still came out with a victory and it was a good moment for our boys, I think they’re prepared for anything now in this league.”

Leriger was pleased with the team’s performance, which saw four out of eight goals scored on the powerplay, and a 100 per cent penalty kill.

The Flyers head to Manning on Friday, to take on the Comets.

They’ll be back in town on Saturday, for their home opener at the North Peace Arena, against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.

