FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 is seeking feedback on how to implement changes to its reporting policy.

Jarrod Bell, director of instruction for School District 60, says the changes being made to learning updates and summaries of learning — previously known as report cards — will match the curriculum implemented in 2016.

The reporting policy has not changed since 2016, but the school district has been involved in reporting pilots and providing feedback to the ministry, he explained.

Bell says in June, the ministry provided the school district with the new reporting policy framework that will come into effect on July 1st, 2023.

Firstly, they want to use the provincial proficiency scale for kindergarten to grade 9.

The Emerging – Developing – Proficient – Extending scale is already in use on Provincial Assessments in grades 4, 7, 10, and 12 and will be used in K-9 on learning updates and summaries of learning (aka report cards) starting in 2023-2024 (Provincial Government)

An aspect that is slightly changing in kindergarten to grade 9 is the self-assessment of the core competencies.

“That happens at the end of the school year, at the end of a course, and will switch to throughout the school year,” Bell said.

In grades 10 through 12, another new aspect will be graduation status updates.

“We’ve heard ‘how can we demystify the graduation program of how many credits do my students need?’ and ‘how are they doing?’ and ‘have they completed the different required graduation assessments?'” Bell said.

“It’s going to involve more communication with students and parents to make sure that they know that they’re on track.”

Teachers will still provide learning updates to parents five times a year, but Bell said the changes will make the reports easier to understand.

“So three written and two different formats, which could be a phone call, email, parent-teacher conference,” Bell explained.

“With those three written reports will be an opportunity for kids to do their own goal setting.”

The new framework calls the written formats learning updates and summaries of learning rather than report cards.

“We’re still gonna provide written, descriptive feedback to accompany a scale or letter grade and percentage,” he said.

In 2016, the provincial government changed the curriculum to a “Know-Do-Understand” model.

“What do we want kids to understand and know? What do we want them to be able to do with it? And who do they want to be? Who do they want to become through their schooling?” Bell explained.

For more information and to provide feedback, visit the School District 60 Peace River North website.

