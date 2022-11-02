FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Home Hardware is once again hosting the annual Pumpkin Plunge and yard waste drop-off this weekend.

On November 5th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., community members are invited to bring their pumpkins and yard waste to the Home Hardware parking lot.

All the smashed pumpkins will be collected and donated to local farmers as feed for livestock or as compost.

In addition to collecting pumpkins, residents can drop off yard waste like leaves, grass clippings, sod, plant trimmings, twigs and branches.

Items that are not accepted include branches more than six feet long or more than two inches in diameter, bags, rocks, cement, food scraps or dog waste, and black knot-infected tree branches, which are to be disposed of properly.

Visit the City of Fort St. John’s website for information on how to dispose of black knot-infected branches.

