FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local baker is trying her luck to win The Greatest Baker title, $10,000, and a feature in Bake from Scratch magazine.

After her second child was born this year, Paige Hermann says she started taking baking more seriously and decided to enter The Greatest Baker competition.

“People from all over the world have entered this competition,” Hermann explained.

The competition is based on votes and features multiple rounds before the December finals.

A cake baked and decorated by Paige Hermann. (submitted)

As of November 2nd, Hermann is in 2nd place.

“Last year’s competition winner, I believe, was a 14-year-old girl. She was diagnosed with cancer, and baking was her outlet to get through that whole process,” she explained.

“I’m really happy that somebody like that won last year, and I’m just kind of hoping I can keep up.”

Geode Cake by Paige Hermann. (submitted)

Hermann says her family members were always in the kitchen baking when she was growing up, which inspired her.

“When I was a little girl, my grandparents were always baking and especially my mom’s mom, my nana, she’s always baking,” she said.

“[During] Christmas time, there’s always so many goodies, and I’ve always just been really into doing that. I love cooking. I’ve always been told I should open up my own restaurant.”

Cherry Blossom cake by Paige Hermann. (submitted)

Everything Hermann knows about baking came from her family, or she learned herself. She says she would like to use the prize money to attend school to advance her skills.

“$10,000 is a lot. Especially having a baby, I haven’t really been working as much, so it would help us out hugely,” she said.

“I could do the course that I want to advance my baking skills, and I could use it towards our wedding, which we’re really looking forward to in 2025.”

Hermann has been baking more for the competition and raffling off her creations to donate to the Women’s Resource Society.

Star Wars cake by Paige Hermann. (submitted)

“That’s really important to me. The Women’s Resource Society helped me out a lot when I was younger and trying to get out on my own. I really just wanna pay it forward,” she said.

To vote for Hermann, visit her page on The Greatest Baker website for a daily free vote or a donation vote. All donations go towards The Andrew McDonough Foundation, an organization helping kids fight cancer.

The winner will be announced on December 29th.

