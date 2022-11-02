FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Artists are invited to submit artwork that will be potentially displayed on a promotional item for February’s High on Ice Winter Fest.

The art will be placed on the festival’s Half-Pike Tuberz that will be given to carving artists, staff, volunteers, and community members.

The festival runs from February 17th to 20th, 2023, with the theme “Explore the Folklore.”

Story Continues Below

The city described it as a theme infused with traditions, stories, myths, creatures of the past, and the diverse culture that connects the community.

“We are excited to include the designs of our local artists to celebrate this year’s High on Ice Winter Fest,” said Eryn Griffith, arts and culture manager for the City of Fort St. John.

“Further, we would like to thank the Fort St. Arts Council for their assistance with this initiative.”

Artists can submit entries until November 30th, 2022, at 4 p.m.

For more details, visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT