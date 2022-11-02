FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Be an Angel Gala returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Additionally, the City of Fort St. John Council has proclaimed November as Be An Angel Month for the sixth year.

Kelly Amboe, executive director of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, says they look forward to the continued support from the council as it “encourages community-wide support and involvement in supporting local healthcare.”

(FSJ Hospital Foundation, Facebook)

Megan Brooks, the community giving and events coordinator for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, says they sold 296 tickets in about two days.

“People are raring to go, so that’s really cool,” she said.

There are 51 items available for the silent auction and 15 items for the live auction at the gala.

“Kim Van of Century 21 actually donated a really fun bundle of goodies. We call it the glamping package,” Brooks said.

“But it has a limited edition ice pink roadie Yeti cooler. It’s this really beautiful pink that you can’t get anymore.”

Yeti Roadie, donated by Kim Van (Megan Brooks)

North Peace Savings and Credit Union also came up with a family games night package that includes games, snacks, and a locally carved crib board.

Family game night package, donated by North Peace Savings and Credit Union (Megan Brooks)

On the live-auction side, Finning donated a Lego replica of CAT’s biggest dozer for 18-plus builders.

Lego CAT donated by Finning (Megan Brooks)

“After you build it, you can control it with your phone. You can make it move and drive with an app on your phone,” she explained.

Also donated was a one-night, all-inclusive stay in the Hester Creek Estate Winery villa in Oliver, B.C.

“You go for a night, you get breakfast, you get wine, you get a premium wine tasting, and then they include a hundred dollar gift card to go to Terrafina, the restaurant that’s located at the Hester Creek Winery,” Brooks said.

Also, at the gala, they announce the recipient of the Janet Taylor award.

“That’s an award to a giving individual that donates their time and talents to benefit patients in the North Peace Region,” Brooks explained.

To top off the evening, the Sweetwater Band will be gracing the stage, the first time a live band has performed at the gala.

The event will be on Saturday, November 5th, at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, and all proceeds will go towards the hospital foundation’s Greatest Need Fund.

