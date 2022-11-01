FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The under-13 Northeast BC Female Predators team earned three wins over the weekend.

The weekend started off on Saturday with a 9-0 shutout against Prince George with Jaida Morton in net.

Later that same day, the girls won 9-2 against Williams Lake with Olivia Thompson between the pipes.

The following morning in Taylor, the girls kept the winning streak, with goalie Jaida Morton earning another shutout against Williams Lake.

Also over the weekend, the Fort St. John under-15 Flyers took on the Dawson Creek Canucks in Dawson Creek.

On Saturday, October 29th, they lost 6-7, and on Sunday, October 30th, they lost 3-8.

Next up for the Flyers will be an away game against the High Level North Stars on November 5th and a home game against the Sexsmith Vipers on November 6th.

