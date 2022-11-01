FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP received a report of suspicious Halloween candy on Tuesday.

A parent brought a full-size Aero chocolate bar with a white circular pill stuffed inside the bar into the detachment, said police.

The parent stated that the bar packaging felt “weird,” and once the packaging was opened, a part of the chocolate bar appeared to be “flakey.”

Story Continues Below

The parent reportedly brushed off the “flakey” part of the chocolate bar and discovered a white pill.

Aero bar with pill inside (RCMP)

The parent told police they had been trick-or-treating in the area of Kin Park in Fort St. John.

The local RCMP would like to advise all parents to check their children’s Halloween treats before their child eats any.

“Examine all treats, checking to ensure there are no suspicious packing with holes or any unwrapped items,” Constable Chad Neustaeter, with the Fort St. John RCMP, said.

“If you find something suspicious, use personal protective equipment, such as gloves, before handling further.”

In the event a suspicious or tainted treat is located, it can be brought to the local detachment located at 10648 100th Street in Fort St. John.

The Fort St. John RCMP state they are investigating the report.

Anyone who has experienced a similar situation or anyone who may have information on this situation can contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2228477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT