FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It’s been almost 35 years since Stacey Rogers left home for a trip to visit friends in Fort St. John, where she went missing.

On April 20th, 1988, 17-year-old Rogers was last seen leaving her friend’s home in Fort St. John, according to police.

Investigators believe she may have been seen in Grande Prairie, Alberta, in the weeks after she was reported missing.

Story Continues Below

Stacey Rogers (RCMP)

If anyone has any information, her family wants them to call the police.

“Help them find out what happened to Stacey,” said Madonna Saunderson, media relations with the RCMP.

If anyone has any information, contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT