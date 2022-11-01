FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mayor Lori Ackerman has proclaimed November as Legion Month.

Captain Tracy Radcliffe, Commanding Officer of the 2276 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps and two senior cadets presented the proclamation request to council on Monday.

The cadets also looked to proclaim October 28th through November 11th as the Poppy Campaign.

The mayor and council granted both proclamation requests, and Ackerman said she hoped the campaign would be successful.

“If there is an organization that deserves it, it’s you guys,” said Ackerman.

On November 1st, the city raised the poppy flag at city hall, with council and Legion members in attendance.

Remembrance Day services will be available across the Peace region on November 11th for those wishing to pay their respects to those who served.

In Fort St. John, the colour party, RCMP members, cadets, and the general membership will parade to the Cenotaph to lay wreaths before a return parade to conduct an indoor service at the Legion.

