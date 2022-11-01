Submit a photo of your pet by November 14. Voting starts November 15 and will run until November 30. This months Pet of the Month winner will be announced in December!
Thanks for reading!
Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.
The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region.
Become a Supporter today.