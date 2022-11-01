PEACE REGION, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) confirmed it would no longer maintain Minaker River Park in a recent meeting.

The PRRD notified the province in January 2022 that it would not renew tenure for the recreational area. The resolution was carried out in a regional board meeting in October.

The district says that the reason for relinquishing occupation of the park was due to the costs being too high. The district says these increased costs were “due to its remote location and challenging road access.”

The PRRD initially began maintaining the park in 1992 and will donate the land back to the province as a “goodwill gesture” for the future tenure holder.

In a release, Board chair Brad Sperling thanked the province for allowing the PRRD to use and maintain the park for the past 30 years.

“It is our hope that the area will continue to be put to good use moving forward,” said Sperling.

The district will begin looking for additional land to add to its inventory of public spaces.

Any questions concerning Minaker River Park should be directed to the province via FrontCounterBC.

For more information, please visit the PRRD’s website.

