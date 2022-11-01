Family Fun Night – Movie Night In – November 2022
This month is all about getting cozy and spending a night in with your favourite movies! Home Hardware presents Family Fun Night – Movie Night In, where you can win $60 to Netflix to watch all your favourite shows and movies, $40 to Save On so you can grab your family favourite snacks & $100 to Home Hardware to get all the extras to make your Family Fun Night perfect!
Thanks for reading!
Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.
The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region.
Become a Supporter today.