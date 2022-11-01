FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Doig River First Nation representatives stopped by the Fort St. John Senior’s Hall on Tuesday to present a cheque for $1,000 to support the seniors.

Councillor Garry Oker spoke to the small crowd of seniors enjoying their afternoon at the hall, explaining how the nation put a trust aside for the benefit of the community.

He says they ask the community what they want to do with the money each year.

“Always, number one, elders pension. You gotta give something to the elders,” Oker said.

Chief Trevor Makadahay mirrored this sentiment.

“I think it’s very important to help all the seniors,” he said.

“I think Doig really wants to challenge a lot of the other organizations and First Nations to help out by donating some time or whatever it is to help our elders because that’s where our knowledge comes from.”

Doig River First Nation presented a $1,000 cheque to the FSJ Seniors Hall. ( Shailynn Foster, Energeticcity.ca)

Brittany Robertson, another Doig councillor, said one of their cultural values is respecting and caring for elders, which is what they do in their community.

“We make sure they’re supported in every way possible,” she explained.

Wendy Clayson, president of the FSJ Seniors Hall, said the money will likely go toward general operating expenses, such as taxes or the janitorial bill.

“We are most appreciative of this donation from the Doig Reserve,” she said.

“It’s so valuable to be supported financially, but the way they are supporting our elders in this way is so valuable. So thank you to the Doig.”

