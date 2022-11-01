FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — City staff have been given the green light from council to apply for a grant to fund new lights in Surerus Park.

Council approved the recommendation during Monday’s council meeting to apply for the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant.

The lights would go along the northern and southern sections of the park’s 970-meter asphalt trail to allow for safer, more accessible use year-round.

If the application is approved, the grant would cover 60 per cent of the funding needed for the upgrade. The grant would cover $245,040 of the $408,400 project.

The city would allocate an additional $163,360 toward the project. According to the city, the remaining $163,360 would need to come from the 2023 capital budget or be allocated from reserves.

