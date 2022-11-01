FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John wants to hear from residents after releasing its overview for the Community Arts and Culture Framework.

The framework aims to strengthen existing arts and culture in the community. It also lays the groundwork and provides guidance for new projects and initiatives.

The city says it has identified arts and culture as an important part of a healthy and vibrant community. The framework will offer a “user-friendly resource” and be a “dependable guide” for arts and culture throughout the Peace region.

Story Continues Below

The project was initially launched in July 2022, and the city is currently in the process of finishing up its first round of stakeholder and community engagement. A second round is planned for early 2023.

The city says this project “builds on the momentum surrounding arts and culture in Fort St. John.”

For more information, visit the City of Fort St. John website.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT