FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St John’s Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for its yearly election.

The board has twelve directors, and the terms for directors are two years. These terms are staggered so that half the board are incumbents, and half the board can re-run, or the board can have new nominees run.

This year there are seven positions available.

The deadline to submit nomination packages is November 22nd, and then an email with the nominees is sent to members to vote. Voting ends on November 31st, 2022.

For more information on nominations, residents can visit the chamber’s website.

