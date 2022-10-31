FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — No serious injuries were reported after a rock-throwing incident last week at Dr. Kearney Middle School’s haunted house.

On October 27th, some student performers at the haunted house were hit with rocks.

The teachers responded to the incident by closing the haunted house and checking in with all of the students.

The school also mentioned that many rumours floating around the community weren’t true.

“Unfortunately, one person’s actions resulted in a community activity being shut down for an hour. “

After the incident, the school continued on with the haunted house the night after with added security measures. These measures required all guests to sign in to keep a record of who went through the haunted house.

No one was seriously injured, according to the school.

Dr. Kearney refused to comment further on the incident, and the RCMP said the incident was not reported.

